Armenia Prosecutor General's Office institutes 2 cases regarding Civil Aviation Committee officers

Based on the documents provided by the Audit Chamber of Armenia and the State Supervision Service of Armenia, as a result of studies conducted by the Department for Protection of State Interests of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has instituted two criminal cases in regard to officers of the Civil Aviation Committee, as reported Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan.
One of the criminal cases was instituted under the elements of use of official position by relevant officials of the General Department of Civil Aviation contrary to interests of the service, allocation of funds for leasing a plane, etc.
The second criminal case was instituted in relation to the entering of overtly false information or notes in documents regarding inspections of an inspectorate in the official documents released in the years between 2016 and 2019 and to the preparation of fake documents.
Investigative, as well as other procedural and operational intelligence actions are being taken to fully disclose the incidents under the two criminal cases.