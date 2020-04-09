Massachusetts billboards: We survived the 1915, the Armenian Genocide. Together we will defeat COVID 19

Peace of Art, Inc.'s 2020 Armenian Genocide commemoration billboards feature a message on COVID-19.
“We survived the 1915, the Armenian Genocide. Together we will defeat COVID 19.” This is the message carried by "Peace of Art" www.peaceofart.org since April 1st, which has been posted on digital displays in various cities of Massachusetts, on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Daniel Varoujan Hejinian, founding president of Peace of Art, Inc., said: ”if the Armenian nation was able to survive the genocide and reborn from ashes, together we can also fight and overcome COVID 19, the epidemic that is currently facing mankind, against which all nations and religions are equal. We must unite to defeat major epidemics, disasters, and prevent genocides, because a crime against one nation is a crime against all humanity.”