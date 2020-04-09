Armenia PM holds discussion on anti-crisis measures

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today held another discussion on the solutions to the socio-economic issues that have emerged as a result of the coronavirus.

First, the head of government touched upon the course of implementation of the economic measures adopted by the government for neutralization of the consequences of the coronavirus and was told that the application for AMD 8.5 billion to grant loans to economic operators under special conditions has been approved.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister and the participants of the discussion discussed the Co-Financing of Own Capital Project developed by the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF), proposing to implement investment programs through public-private partnership in the sectors of agriculture, healthcare, industry, tourism and military production.

The Prime Minister assigned the relevant officials to continue discussions on implementation of the program in order to assess its effectiveness.