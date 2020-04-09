Embassy in Russia releases list of Armenia citizens waiting for flights

On its Facebook page, the Embassy of Armenia in Russia has posted the updated list of citizens of Armenia located at Domodedovo Airport, accommodated in hotels by the Embassy and waiting for the upcoming possible flight to Armenia.
The Embassy has added that it is releasing the list at the request of the citizens and that the list includes the citizens, most of which have arrived in Moscow from other Russian cities and haven’t been able to leave for Armenia due to cancelation and absence of flights.
The Embassy has also stated that priority will be given to these citizens in case there are flights.