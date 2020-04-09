News
Armenia citizen from Russia refuses to get tested for COVID-19, threatens to commit suicide
Armenia citizen from Russia refuses to get tested for COVID-19, threatens to commit suicide
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

According to Shamshyan.com, yesterday at around 12:00 the operative management center of the Yerevan police department received an alarm according to which a man was threatening doctors at a local hotel.

Police officers left for the hotel and found out that the man was 54-year-old Gh. A. (resident of Aragatsotn Province of Armenia) who had arrived in Yerevan from the Russian Federation a few days ago, had refused to get tested for coronavirus and had threatened to kill himself, if he wasn’t allowed to attend his wife’s funeral.

Police officers are preparing a report on the case.
