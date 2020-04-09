News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.1
EUR
536.59
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Justin Trudeau: Canada won't return to normal until there is COVID-19 vaccine
Justin Trudeau: Canada won't return to normal until there is COVID-19 vaccine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday Canadians will need to stay at home and practice physical distancing for months as the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country won´t end until the summer and Canada won´t return to normal until there is a vaccine - which could take a year and a half, reports AP.

Trudeau said the country is in the early stage of the outbreak because the virus came to Canada later than to some other nations and he said the first wave won´t reach its peak until late spring. Trudeau called it the "challenge of our generation."

"This is the new normal, until a vaccine is developed," Trudeau said. "It will take months of continued, determined effort. We´ll need to keep practicing physical distancing, staying home and washing our hands."

Once Canada gets through the first wave, some economic activity will start up again, he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
BBC: Boris Johnson leaves intensive care
Johnson, 55, on Sunday was hospitalized with...
 Artsakh1.am: 2 Karabakh police officers self-isolated after having had contact with person with COVID-19
Earlier, the Information Headquarters of Artsakh had...
 IMF staff to increase financial support to Armenia by about $175,000,000
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by...
 Armenia Commandant bans operation of supermarkets for 6 hours
Accepting as a basis the records drawn up after...
 Armenia's Pashinyan: Government has distributed AMD 10,700,000,000 for social and economic assistance
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has posted...
 Armenia citizen from Russia refuses to get tested for COVID-19, threatens to commit suicide
Police officers left for the hotel and found out that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos