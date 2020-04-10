News
Friday
April 10
News
Friday
April 10
Newspaper: Thursday’s search at Yerevan police precinct is connected with drugs
Newspaper: Thursday’s search at Yerevan police precinct is connected with drugs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes. Yesterday, April 9, information was published that the employees of the National Security Service visited the Davitashen [district] precinct of the Yerevan City Police Department, where they carried out investigative actions for several hours, with the colleagues from the Police Internal Security Department (…).

And so, according to the news that reached Zhoghovurd daily from the law enforcement system, the search (…) was connected with a drug story, and the investigation will show what the officials of the precinct have to do with it.
