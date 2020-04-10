Newspaper: Armenia ex-defense minister is summoned to Investigative Committee

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the RA Investigative Committee sent a notification to RA former Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan to appear before the RA Investigative Committee and testify as a witness in a criminal case.
According to the information we received, a reply was later sent to the RA Investigative Committee that Vigen Sargsyan was outside the Republic of Armenia.
After receiving the reply, the committee has not yet taken concrete actions regarding the latter; that is to say, the Investigative Committee is not going to declare Vigen Sargsyan wanted yet.