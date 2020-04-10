News
Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app after 'very serious incidents'
Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app after 'very serious incidents'
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

Singapore has stoped teachers using Zoom app after “very serious incidents,” Reuters reported

“As a precautionary measure, our teachers will suspend their use of Zoom until these security issues are ironed out,” said Aaron Loh of the ministry’s educational technology division, without detailing the incidents.

According to local reports, one of the incidents involved obscene images that appeared on screens and strange men making lewd comments during a geography lesson with students.

The Washington Post has earlier reported that thousands of personal Zoom videos have been left viewable on the open Web.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
