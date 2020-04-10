News
Trump discusses with psychiatrists how COVID-19 affects citizens
Trump discusses with psychiatrists how COVID-19 affects citizens
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US President Donald Trump discussed during a phone talk with hundreds of psychiatrists, psychologists and public figures how the coronavirus epidemic affects the mental health of Americans, RIA Novosti reported referring to the White House. 

According to the statement, the president noted that a large number of Americans face difficulties, including loneliness due to social distance, despair due to lack of work, anxiety due to the danger of the virus, and grief due to the loss of loved ones. President Trump thanked doctors, therapists, and many other mental health professionals for providing their services via teleconferencing.

The conference was attended by First Lady Melania Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen.

The White House noted that $ 400 million was allocated for psychological and psychiatric services as part of a package to support the American economy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
