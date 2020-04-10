News
2.7kg marijuana is detected at Yerevan international airport
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – The officers of the Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport Division of the Anti-Smuggling Department of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, together with the customs officers, have exposed drug smuggling at the airport.

The aforesaid department’s officers inspected a shipment imported from the US. As a result, 2.7 kg of marijuana was found that was packed in polymer packages.

The report on this incident has been sent to the SRC Investigation and Operative Intelligence Department.
