Armenia to expand cooperation with Eurasian Economic Commission

YEREVAN. – The essence of the protocol is that in conducting proceedings, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) may have data that include confidential information and other such information.
Gevorgyan, Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC) of Armenia, stated this at Friday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration of the National Assembly, during the discussion of the issue of ratification of the protocol on Armenia's joining the agreement on protection of confidential information and its publication during the exercise of control over the observance of the common rules of competition by the EEC
At the same time, he clarified that the question also lies in the specific regime of work with such information, how to ensure its confidentiality, and how to circulate the respective documents.
"This agreement does not contain a provision on the providing of information of national importance and state secrets," Gevorgyan explained.
After the debates, the MPs endorsed this protocol.