Case on embezzlement by ex-minister of culture is sent to Armenia prosecutor's office

YEREVAN. – As a result of actions carried out in the criminal case under investigation on charges embezzlement and going beyond official power, it was found out that in 2017, and under the pretext of covering the expenses of the Armenian delegation's participation in the Cannes Film Festival, the then minister of culture of Armenia had demanded from the director of the film "My Grandmother's Hair" and received—through an intermediary—about 6,800,000 drams intended from the money for the shooting of this film.
The criminal case has been sent to the prosecutor's office with a request to forward it to the Special Investigation Service, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.