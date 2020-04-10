News
Friday
April 10
News
Friday
April 10
Hazardous waste to be transported through EEU countries?
Hazardous waste to be transported through EEU countries?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The draft agreement is aimed at the regulation of relations in terms of the transit of hazardous waste through the customs territories of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Environment Irina Ghaplanyan said this on Friday at the sitting of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration of the National Assembly, during the discussion of the issue on ratification of the agreement on the transport of hazardous waste through the EEU customs zone.

She noted that such waste will be transported in case of mutual trade between the EEU member states—which includes Armenia.

At the same time, the deputy minister noted that there is such hazardous waste in Armenia, too, and therefore this issue is relevant for Yerevan as well.

At the same time, Ghaplanyan noted that since there are no common borders between Armenia and Russia, they have to transport such waste via Georgia, whereas the latter prohibits the transportation of such freight through its territory.

After the discussions, the MPs gave a positive conclusion to this agreement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
