PM holds meeting on efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – A meeting of the committee coordinating the work on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Armenia took place Friday at the government, led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also Commandant of the current state of emergency in the country, noted that the IT mechanism—in particular, the locationing system—has an effective process and allows making the circles of the spread of coronavirus more controllable. Avinyan added that in the coming days the system will be replenished with another 100,000 test kits, as well as new equipment and protective measures.
The future efforts to prevent the further spread of coronavirus were also discussed at the meeting.