Friday
April 10
Deputy minister: No applications for construction of new tailings in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Hazardous wastes are still kept in the premises of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant in Metsamor, and they are kept there since their transfer is rather expensive and may entail additional expenditures.

This is what Deputy Minister of Environment Irina Ghaplanyan said in response to deputies’ questions during a discussion on the ratification of the Agreement on Cross-Border Transfer of Hazardous Wastes through the Customs Territory of the Eurasian Economic Union held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia today.

Ghaplanyan also stated that if Armenia has to bury those wastes, it can only bury them in Russia, and this is very expensive. She added that the Ministry of Environment is currently considering the possibility of creating opportunities for this because those wastes are valuable in terms of reprocessing of secondary raw material.

As far as tailings and the wastes being dumped into those tailings are concerned, the deputy minister said this is very problematic. She added that Armenia still hasn’t received new applications for the construction of new tailings.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
