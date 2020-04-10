Armenian minister on changes occurred in employment of people with disabilities

Programs have been implemented for employing non-competitive citizens, Armenian minister of labor and social affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said on Friday.
According to her, there have been changes in the employment of people with disabilities.
“If a person with a disability does not fulfill the program for which he was provided with funds, this amount will not be refundable. And since these people are most at risk, there is a possibility that they simply will not be able to carry out the work offered to them because of health problems. After the termination of the deal, the employer will not demand a refund of the amount provided,” he said.