Minister: Pensions, benefits for more than 80,000 people increased in Armenia in 2019
Minister: Pensions, benefits for more than 80,000 people increased in Armenia in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The pensions and benefits for more than 80,000 people have increased in Armenia in 2019. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Zaruhi Batoyan stated this at Friday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Health Care and Social Affairs of the National Assembly, during the discussion of the report on the implementation of the government's 2019 program.

Batoyan also said that the minimum monthly threshold is 25,500 drams, but will be raised again in 2020.

"In 2019, more than 105,000 beneficiary families were registered, who need benefits; 86,700 of them received benefits, the average [monthly] amount of which amounted to 31,350 drams,” the minister added. "In other cases, they were one-time and were paid in the form of quarterly support."

She also said that 4,890 depositors born before 1934 have received social assistance, and in 2020 this will be provided to those born before 1936, too.

Also, Batoyan stated that in addition to the social assistance provided to them, 1,031 families in Armenia have been given the opportunity to engage in agriculture or animal husbandry. "In other words, in this case, we do not deprive them of benefits," the minister stressed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
