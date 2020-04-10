News
Friday
April 10
Friday
April 10
Embassy in Georgia sends 4th group of Armenia citizens to homeland (PHOTOS)
Embassy in Georgia sends 4th group of Armenia citizens to homeland (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – The embassy of Armenia in Tbilisi on Friday organized the departure of the fourth group of Armenian citizens who are in Georgia and wished to travel back to Armenia.

With the special permission given as a result of negotiations with the Georgian side, through a corridor allowed in Marneuli town, and accompanied by the patrol police, the embassy carried out 26 more Armenian nationals’ departure the homeland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

To note, due to the introduction of a strict quarantine in the Marneuli and Bolnisi regions of Georgia as a result of the novel coronavirus, the movement of people is still prohibited toward the Sadakhlo border checkpoint; but this restriction does not apply to trucks.
