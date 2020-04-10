Parliament majority MP: Poverty in Armenia fell 52% in 2019 as compared to 2018

YEREVAN. – Poverty rate in Armenia has fallen by 52 percent in 2019 as compared to 2018. Narek Zeynalyan, an MP from the majority My Step faction, said this during Friday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Health Care and Social Affairs of the National Assembly.
According to him, the poverty rate has decreased by almost 10% in the country.
The MP also expressed the hope that a monitoring will be conducted to assess the extent to which the quality of life of the children who have returned to their families from orphanages has changed.