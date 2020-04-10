News
Friday
April 10
Friday
April 10
Armenia health minister: People with pneumonia and medical workers to be tested for COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


During a press conference today, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan stated the criteria by which people will be selected for testing for coronavirus.

When asked about the criteria, taking into consideration the fact that, according to the Prime Minister’s statement, the number will rise, Arsen Torosyan said there are newer standards and that this will particularly concern people with pneumonia, medical workers working at medical centers and with symptoms of acute respiratory diseases, newborns born from mothers with the coronavirus and pregnant women with symptoms of fever and flu.
