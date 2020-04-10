BBC: US sends over 6,300 migrants from border using COVID-19 containment authority

The US sent over 6,300 migrants from its border with Mexico, using emergency powers to curb the spread of the coronavirus, BBC News reported.
According to the public health measure adopted on March 21 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, migration officials have been granted similar rights with respect to foreigners who pose a serious danger to the spread of communicable disease.
Critics of this measure believe that it was introduced to extend the country's strict migration policy.
CDC Director Dr Robert R Redfield said that this restriction, originally adopted for 30 days, was necessary to limit the spread of coronavirus at borders in crowded places: at checkpoints or ports.
According to acting CBP commissioner Mark Morgan, since the introduction of this measure, concerns about the spread of coronavirus at the border have decreased by 50%.
Less than 100 migrants remained under guardianship, which is 97% lower than their usual number. Morgan noted that about 80% of migrants at the border were sent back within a few hours, while the most of them tried to cross the border illegally.
Most migrants were deported to Mexico, while the rest returned to their homeland.