News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
BBC: US sends over 6,300 migrants from border using COVID-19 containment authority
BBC: US sends over 6,300 migrants from border using COVID-19 containment authority
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The US sent over 6,300 migrants from its border with Mexico, using emergency powers to curb the spread of the coronavirus, BBC News reported.

According to the public health measure adopted on March 21 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, migration officials have been granted similar rights with respect to foreigners who pose a serious danger to the spread of communicable disease.

Critics of this measure believe that it was introduced to extend the country's strict migration policy.

CDC Director Dr Robert R Redfield said that this restriction, originally adopted for 30 days, was necessary to limit the spread of coronavirus at borders in crowded places: at checkpoints or ports.

According to acting CBP commissioner Mark Morgan, since the introduction of this measure, concerns about the spread of coronavirus at the border have decreased by 50%.

Less than 100 migrants remained under guardianship, which is 97% lower than their usual number. Morgan noted that about 80% of migrants at the border were sent back within a few hours, while the most of them tried to cross the border illegally.

Most migrants were deported to Mexico, while the rest returned to their homeland.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ruling party MP: Restrictions on movement may be extended for another month
According to the deputy, based on forecasts...
 Health minister: Nork Infection Clinic Hospital used to be one of worst hospitals in Armenia
According to him, last summer, the government had...
 IDBank joins the Armenian Government's programs aimed at neutralizing the economic consequences of the coronavirus
The project will provide support to enterprises, giving them the opportunity to attract affordable financial resource...
 73 Armenia citizens from Turkey to be under quarantine in Lori Province
The government is covering all expenses, and...
 Health minister: Nearly 180 citizens of Armenia have pneumonia
During a press conference today, Minister of Health of Armenia...
 Health minister on COVID-19 cases: Armenia has no children in serious condition
They have already received 120 mechanical ventilators…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos