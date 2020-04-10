News
Health minister: Nork Infection Clinic Hospital used to be one of worst hospitals in Armenia
Health minister: Nork Infection Clinic Hospital used to be one of worst hospitals in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Before our government was formed, the Nork Infection Clinic Hospital was one of the worst hospitals in Armenia in terms of conditions. This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan told reporters today.

According to him, last summer, the government had ordered to draft design and estimate documents worth nearly AMD 100,000,000. This isn’t linked to the coronavirus. The government understood the importance of the hospital and launched the process. The package is ready, and construction and reconstruction will be launched after the end of the coronavirus situation. During this period, several hospital rooms have been renovated. Of course, other hospitals are in better conditions,” the minister said.
This text available in   Հայերեն
