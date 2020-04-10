Online Rocket Loan, with the speed of a rocket, from IDBank

Armenian ruling party MP: Restrictions on movement may be extended for another month

Ministry of Economy: Armenia now has 364 beginner entrepreneurs

Deputy minister: Foreign direct investment does not affect real sector of Armenian economy

Armenia PM dismisses deputy head of State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre

Health minister: Nork Infection Clinic Hospital used to be one of worst hospitals in Armenia

Man in Yerevan threatens to commit suicide jumping from bridge

Armenia President's Staff: Armen Sarkissian to express position on Robert Kocharyan attorneys' application

His Holiness Karekin II congratules Armenia President on Easter

BBC: US sends over 6,300 migrants from border using COVID-19 containment authority

IDBank joins the Armenian Government's programs aimed at neutralizing the economic consequences of the coronavirus

73 Armenia citizens from Turkey to be under quarantine in Lori Province

Health minister: Nearly 180 citizens of Armenia have pneumonia

Health minister on COVID-19 cases: Armenia has no children in serious condition

Armenia health minister: 5,800 tests for COVID-19 conducted so far

Two more citizens test positive for COVID-19 in Artsakh

Armenia health minister: Our proposal to government will be to extend the state of emergency

Armenia health minister: People with pneumonia and medical workers to be tested for COVID-19

Ambassador to Czech Republic on Armenia citizens and coronavirus situation

Minister: Pensions, benefits for more than 80,000 people increased in Armenia in 2019

Parliament majority MP: Poverty in Armenia fell 52% in 2019 as compared to 2018

IRNA: Iran confirms 4,232 COVID-19 deaths

Embassy in Georgia sends 4th group of Armenia citizens to homeland (PHOTOS)

Deputy minister: No applications for construction of new tailings in Armenia

Dollar continues devaluation in Armenia

NatGeo: In the wake of Armenian Genocide, Ani stands as a powerful reminder of losses

Aznavour Foundation contributes to fight against COVID-19

Armenia parliament ex-official decides to engage in active politics

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on people calling citizens from private numbers, pretending to be PM

Armenia High-Tech Industry Ministry against Beeline-Ucom procedure

Hazardous waste to be transported through EEU countries?

Microsoft to allocate $ 20 million to fight COVID-19

PM holds meeting on efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Armenia

COVID-19 tests of 4 more Artsakh citizens sent for examination, 14 Askeran residents self-isolated

Armenian minister on changes occurred in employment of people with disabilities

Minister: 13,700 citizens provided with jobs in Armenia in 2019

Case on embezzlement by ex-minister of culture is sent to Armenia prosecutor's office

Acting director appointed to newly established Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center of Armenia

Karabakh MFA: Today marks 28th anniversary of massacre of Armenians in Maragha

Health minister: Armenia confirms 12 COVID-19 deaths

Armenia to expand cooperation with Eurasian Economic Commission

Hand grenade found near Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex

Armenian PM: $ 100 million allocated to mitigate the effects of crisis

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan freedom committee: We built, created, won with him (VIDEO)

Armenian PM: It is necessary to prove the viability of Eurasian Union amid crisis

EEU Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held via videoconference

2.7kg marijuana is detected at Yerevan international airport

Trump discusses with psychiatrists how COVID-19 affects citizens

Armenian man who kidnapped his sister, her kids is detained in Russia

Kim Kardashian thanks medical staff at UCLA center named after her dad Robert Kardashian

35 students returning to Armenia from US sing at airport

Russia MFA: Peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict does not depend on elections

Coronavirus patient, 72, dies at Yerevan hospital

Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app after 'very serious incidents'

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaches 937 in Armenia, another patient dies

MFA spokesperson gives details on 35 students returning to Armenia from US

Armenia PM: National currency is strengthening its stability

Four Karabakh police officers are self-isolated

Berenson: Strategy of shutting down sectors of economy is based on modeling that doesn’t line up with virus realities

Newspaper: Armenia ex-defense minister is summoned to Investigative Committee

Newspaper: Thursday’s search at Yerevan police precinct is connected with drugs

Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs parliament committee chair on session with ex-President Sargsyan’s participation

Newspaper: State of emergency to be extended in Armenia?

Jeff Bezos in first place again

BBC: Boris Johnson leaves intensive care

73 Armenian citizens return to Armenia from Turkey through Georgia

Artsakh1.am: 2 Karabakh police officers self-isolated after having had contact with person with COVID-19

Justin Trudeau: Canada won't return to normal until there is COVID-19 vaccine

Young woman robbed in Armenia's Gyumri early in the morning

IMF staff to increase financial support to Armenia by about $175,000,000

Armenia Commandant bans operation of supermarkets for 6 hours

Armenia citizen in extremely bad situation, asking for help to take care of her family

Armenia's Pashinyan: Government has distributed AMD 10,700,000,000 for social and economic assistance

Armenia citizen from Russia refuses to get tested for COVID-19, threatens to commit suicide

Transgender people from Cuba electrocute and rob Yerevan boy

Third citizen tested positive for coronavirus in Artsakh transported to Armenia

Armenia Tavush Province governor: 6 infected with COVID-19

Union of Armenians of Ukraine: 3 Armenians infected with COVID-19, according to preliminary data

Embassy in Russia releases list of Armenia citizens waiting for flights

Factor.am: Armenian policeman injures leg during mine explosion

Armenia PM: Law banning ill-fated slot machines will be in effect on May 1

Armenia PM holds discussion on anti-crisis measures

Artsakh has 3 COVID-19 cases, coronavirus death toll in Armenia reaches 10, 09.04.20 digest

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office institutes 2 cases regarding Civil Aviation Committee officers

Minister: Armenia may record 1,800 COVID-19 cases by April 19

Armenia Shirak Province governor: 13 coronavirus cases, 1 recovered

Armenia state commission: Prices of butter and sugar were lower in March 2020 than in same period of previous 2 years

Massachusetts billboards: We survived the 1915, the Armenian Genocide. Together we will defeat COVID 19

Nurse diagnosed with COVID-19 in Armenia's Gyumri works at local infection hospital

One of the persons infected with coronavirus in Artsakh is Armenia citizen

Armenia President holds phone talks with cultural figures

German Chancellor rejects Italy

Khamenei: Western democracy not giving peace and salvation to humanity

Explosion takes place in business center building in central Moscow

UN Commissioner on COVID-19: It poses a far-reaching threat to human rights

Shared approach of Armenia and Belarus strengthens their positions in talks with Russia over natural gas price

2 out of 3 citizens tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results

Armenian state commission for economic competition protection presents prices in market

Vache Sharafyan's works performed at concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of Armenian-American relations

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council on return of judge examining Robert Kocharyan's case