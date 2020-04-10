Armenian ruling party MP: Restrictions on movement may be extended for another month

The issue of extending the restrictions on movement due to the coronavirus pandemic for another month is currently under consideration. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Sisak Gabrielyan said during a discussion on the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Drugs in the second reading held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Affairs of the National Assembly today.
According to the deputy, based on forecasts, many countries will continue to set restrictions on movement for a couple of months.
According to the existing law, a person can transport drugs while crossing the border, but postal delivery of drugs is prohibited. Based on the new regulation, it is proposed to allow delivery of drugs through the postal service, but not more than once a year.