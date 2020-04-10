Health minister: Nearly 180 citizens of Armenia have pneumonia

During a press conference today, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said there are currently about 180 people with pneumonia, yet had trouble saying how many children, pregnant women or medical workers are infected with the coronavirus.
“It’s not about numbers. Of course, the number of medical workers is specific, and they can’t avoid getting infected because they have very close contact with different people. The good thing is that there aren’t any medical workers in extreme conditions. The Ministry of Health has also asked elder medical workers to stay home and not participate in operations,” Arsen Torosyan said.