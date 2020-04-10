News
Friday
April 10
Health minister: Nearly 180 citizens of Armenia have pneumonia
Health minister: Nearly 180 citizens of Armenia have pneumonia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


During a press conference today, Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said there are currently about 180 people with pneumonia, yet had trouble saying how many children, pregnant women or medical workers are infected with the coronavirus.

“It’s not about numbers. Of course, the number of medical workers is specific, and they can’t avoid getting infected because they have very close contact with different people. The good thing is that there aren’t any medical workers in extreme conditions. The Ministry of Health has also asked elder medical workers to stay home and not participate in operations,” Arsen Torosyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
