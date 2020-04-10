His Holiness Karekin II congratules Armenia President on Easter

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians has congratulated President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Jesus Christ (Easter Sunday), as reported on the official website of the President of Armenia.
“From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, we bring our Patriarchal Blessing and Congratulatory Remarks to you and your family members on the occasion of the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Our wish is that you and the Armenian government succeed in their efforts for advancement and for the bright future of our people,” the message of the Catholicos of All Armenians reads.