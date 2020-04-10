News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
His Holiness Karekin II congratules Armenia President on Easter
His Holiness Karekin II congratules Armenia President on Easter
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians has congratulated President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Jesus Christ (Easter Sunday), as reported on the official website of the President of Armenia.

“From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, we bring our Patriarchal Blessing and Congratulatory Remarks to you and your family members on the occasion of the Feast of the Glorious Resurrection of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Our wish is that you and the Armenian government succeed in their efforts for advancement and for the bright future of our people,” the message of the Catholicos of All Armenians reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Against coronavirus in Armenia: Donations totaling $90,000 come from 3 church dioceses
In response to the circular written by the Catholicos of All Armenians...
 Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II paid a visit to...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople holds mass online (VIDEO)
Within the scope of these actions, the online Sunday holy...
 National Prayer, live coverage from Etchmiadzin
Karekin II has announced March 18 a Day of National Prayer...
 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople to offer Divine Liturgies without parishioners’ attendance
Along the lines of protection from the coronavirus…
 Armenian church to hold religious services without perishers
The decision was made during the episcopal meeting...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos