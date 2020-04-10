News
Health minister on COVID-19 cases: Armenia has no children in serious condition
Health minister on COVID-19 cases: Armenia has no children in serious condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Armenia has eight COVID-19 patients in extremely serious condition, and another 40 people are in serious condition, said Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan noted on Friday.

According to him, they have already received 120 mechanical ventilators, and 50 more will be received within a month. Thus then the total number of ventilators will be 250 including 80 ones that Armenia had.

Speaking about a two-month-old baby tested positive with COVID-19, Torosyan noted that the baby’s condition is presumably good because there is no information about the poor condition. “At this point, there are no children or parents with children in serious condition,” he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
