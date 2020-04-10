News
Ministry of Economy: Armenia now has 364 beginner entrepreneurs
Ministry of Economy: Armenia now has 364 beginner entrepreneurs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

During the session held by the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia today, Deputy Minister of Economy Avag Avanesyan said there are currently 364 beginner entrepreneurs in Armenia, of which 159 have received financial assistance from the government.

“Out of the 364 entrepreneurs, 238 have developed realistic business plans. Moreover, out of 159 entrepreneurs, 20-40 have asked for assistance to the development of business plans, not financial assistance,” the deputy minister clarified.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
