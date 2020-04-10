News
Armenia economic competition protection commission: Violations will be considered aggravating factor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Violations of economic competition during the state of emergency in Armenia will be considered an aggravating factor. This is what Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition Gegham Gevorgyan told reporters today.

According to him, businesses have already been notified about this.

“Businesses may be fined in the amount of up to 10% of profits for the past year for such violations, and in some cases, they may even face criminal liability,” he stated and added that the Commission will inspect the petrol, diesel fuel, chicken meat, eggs and butter markets.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
