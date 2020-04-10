Armenian MP:Extending state of emergency in whole country impossible by law

Deputy of the National Assembly Edmon Maruyan posted on his Facebook page a comment on the extension of the state of emergency in Armenia. The Facebook post reads as follows:
“There are rumors that the government has decided to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days.
I would like to inform that, in accordance with part 1 of Article 5 of the Law on the Legal Regime of State of Emergency, the term of state of emergency declared in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia may not exceed 30 days, and in certain territories — 60 days.
Consequently, extending the regime in the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia is impossible,” he wrote.
The Armenian government is considering extending the restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus for another month, and deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Sisak Gabrielyan reported this during the session of the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Affairs today. Armenia declared a state of emergency on March 16, and it will end on April 14.