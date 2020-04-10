News
Friday
April 10
Armenian government hasn't decided whether it will celebrate Citizen's Day or not
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Armenian government is deciding whether it will hold or not hold an event dedicated to Citizen's Day amid the state of emergency, and according to the holiday calendar, this year it is supposed to be held on April 25. Spokesperson for the Prime Minister of Armenia Mane Gevorgyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that there is still no final decision.

Last year, a supplement was made to the Law on Holidays and Remembrance Days and it was decided that the last Saturday of April will be celebrated as Day of Citizens of the Republic of Armenia. Last year, it was celebrated on April 27 with exhibitions and public discussions devoted to the velvet revolution in Yerevan and Armenia’s provinces, and on that day, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan toured Mashtots Avenue, took photos with citizens and ate barbecue with them.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
