Armenia health minister posts photos of medical workers' faces

Minister of Health of Armenia Arsen Torosyan today posted on his Facebook page photos showing how the faces of medical workers working with people infected with coronavirus look after wearing masks for a long time and posted the following caption:
“The scars caused by the coronavirus…”
As reported earlier, a 72-year-old patient died at Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center today. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan posted on her Faceboko page that the 72-year-old patient had coronavirus and confirmed two-sided pneumonia, as well as underlying diseases (arterial hypertension, prostate adenoma).
Overall, Armenia reported 937 cases of coronavirus, 5,160 negative results were reported (258 in the past day) in case of testing. At this moment, 777 people are under treatment (4 more in the past day), 149 people have recovered (11 people in the past day), and 12 patients have died.