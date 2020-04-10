Putin, Trump hold phone talks over situation in global oil market

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have held phone talks over the situation in the global oil market, reports the press service of the Kremlin.
The parties exchanged views on the situation in the global oil market, including the talks within the scope of the OPEC+ deal.
They also discussed issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and assessed the measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Russia and the US.
The heads of states also touched upon current issues in bilateral relations, including cooperation in space.