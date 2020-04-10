News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Putin, Trump hold phone talks over situation in global oil market
Putin, Trump hold phone talks over situation in global oil market
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have held phone talks over the situation in the global oil market, reports the press service of the Kremlin.

The parties exchanged views on the situation in the global oil market, including the talks within the scope of the OPEC+ deal.

They also discussed issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and assessed the measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Russia and the US.

The heads of states also touched upon current issues in bilateral relations, including cooperation in space.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Shared approach of Armenia and Belarus strengthens their positions in talks with Russia over natural gas price
The fact that Armenia and Belarus share the...
 Deputy PM: It would be more beneficial for Armenia to buy Russia energy resources in rubles
The talks on this issue are always held, and such theses are also registered in the EEU strategic documents…
 Armenian Deputy PM: Response to letter sent to Gazprom management committee chair not received yet
“The situation will become clearer when discussions on the application will be public…
 Saudi Arabia proposes OPEC + to reduce production by 10 million barrels excluding G20 countries
OPEC traditionally presents market development reviews before the ministerial meeting…
 US Senators to discuss oil market with Saudi authorities Saturday
Talks will reportedly be held remotely…
 Trump says OPEC has not asked him to cut US oil production
The prices have already fallen…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos