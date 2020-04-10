FM: Over 63,000 Armenia citizens have returned from abroad

The return of our citizens to Armenia is one of our functions that is extremely essential, important and is a great obligation and duty. The coronavirus pandemic completely changed the logic of our ordinary lives, and all countries and regions were affected. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during an interview aired on Armenian Public Television.

“The most important thing has been and still is to disallow the spread of the pandemic in Armenia and provide all the necessary resources and the opportunities to resist this pandemic. The government’s actions have been aimed at ensuring a necessary environment and the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic, minimizing pressure of the pandemic on our normal lives and creating an environment for Armenians to get back on track and for the Armenian government to get the economy back on track after this is over. In this sense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has its share of the job, that is, by working with other government agencies and coordinating the activities through the Commandant’s Office. As far as resources are concerned, my counterparts played a huge role in helping provide all the drugs, equipment and accessories. One of the recent examples was the plane that carried necessary accessories that Armenia had purchased in China. Armenia is currently preparing for the second flight,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.

According to the foreign minister, international cooperation is extremely essential, especially now, and Armenia really praises the cooperation that it has established with several countries.

The foreign minister also considers the issue of citizens of Armenia abroad an extremely important issue. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is still in contact with citizens of Armenia abroad and those who are registered at Armenia’s embassies. In this period, based on our data, 63,322 citizens have returned to Armenia starting from March 1, and 1,870 citizens of Armenia are registered in 47 countries. In the initial period, we addressed our citizens and asked them to stop traveling and return to Armenia. Most citizens responded, and this is why there are over 63,000 citizens who have returned to Armenia. I praise, respect and thank all citizens who unite around the Armenian embassies and consulates and make a contribution.

Over the past week, 440 Armenians of Russia returned to Armenia via two flights. We are trying to address each issue and case individually and systemically. Their return to Armenia is ensured whenever there is an opportunity. Upon their return to Armenia, we make sure the healthcare and security systems are safe and comprehensive, and in this sense, the 14-day quarantine requirement arises from this goal. Armenian students from Israel should have crossed the border of Armenia by now, and 34 young Armenian students of the United States are on their way to Armenia. The latter is a great example of cooperation with our colleagues in the United States and Georgia. They will reach Tbilisi and then head towards Armenia. I’m certain that they will arrive in Armenia tomorrow morning,” Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.