Armenia ex-police chief's son-in-law preparing to return from US

Ex-deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Artur Gevorgyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he is preparing to return to Armenia, even though a charge has been brought against him and a decision has been rendered to arrest him.
Asked when he will return, Artur Gevorgyan said he will return as soon as he can.
Asked if the criminal prosecution against him could be linked to ex-police chief Vladimir Gasparyan, taking into consideration the fact that he is the ex-police chief’s son-in-law, Artur Gevorgyan said anything is possible.
Artur Gevorgyan and his family have been living in the United States for a long time.
As reported earlier, a decision has been rendered to engage the former deputy of the National Assembly in the case of concealment of assets to be declared and illicit enrichment, and a search has been declared against the ex-deputy.