Plane carrying out Armenian students' special flight from US lands in Tbilisi

The plane carrying out a special flight from Doha to Tbilisi and transporting Armenian schoolchildren from the US has landed at Tbilisi International Airport, as reported Aliq Media, stating that the schoolchildren will be transported to Armenia in buses.
As reported earlier, Armenian and Georgian schoolchildren studying at various public high schools in the US through the FLEX Program are returning to Armenia and Georgia, respectively. They were transported from 19 States to Chicago and then to Doha and Tbilisi.
There are 34 schoolchildren and one ACES Program student returning to Armenia, and they will all be under quarantine for 14 days.