BBC News: Coronavirus death toll in US passes 2,000 in single day

The US has become the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day, BBC News reported.
Figures from Johns Hopkins University show 2,108 people died in the past 24 hours while there are now more than half a million confirmed infections.
But experts on the White House COVID-19 task force say the outbreak is starting to level off across the US.
Dr. Deborah Birx said there were good signs the outbreak was stabilizing.
President Donald Trump also said he expects the US to see a lower death toll than the initial predictions of 100,000 fatalities.