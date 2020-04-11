Man who drank vinegar essence in Gyumri not infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN. – The man who drank vinegar essence in Gyumri is not infected with the coronavirus. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the toxicology department of "Armenia" Medical Center.
"The man is in moderate condition, he has received burns, let's see how the treatment will go," the department said. "But he's not infected with the coronavirus."
As reported earlier, the 66-year-old man who had come back from Russia on March 28 was self-isolated at home, he felt ill and, thinking he was infected with the coronavirus, he drank vinegar essence, thinking that it would help.