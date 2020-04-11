News
Reuters: Boeing supplier furloughs 2,300 employees amid COVID-19
Reuters: Boeing supplier furloughs 2,300 employees amid COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

US aero parts maker Triumph Group Inc,  a Boeing supplier, said it was furloughing about 2,300 employees across its US and European plants for two to four weeks to cut capacity linked to Boeing commercial aircraft programs amid the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Triumph Group also said it will cut about 200 full-time positions due to fall in demand, adding that the reductions will be completed by May 1.

This week, Boeing suspended production of its 787 airplane at its facilities in South Carolina.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
