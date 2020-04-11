Property found in Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's mansion is handed over to Yerkrapah Volunteers’ Union

YEREVAN. – According to the court decision, the property belonging to Armenian’s ex-P Manvel Grigoryan, the former Chairman of Yerkrapah Volunteers’ Union (YVU), has been handed over to the management of YVU. Grigoryan's lawyer Arsen Mkrtchyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am adding that such a decision was made Friday.

According to Mkrtchyan, it is not normal for a court to address property issues and leave behind the human health issue.

The lawyer added that Manvel Grigoryan's health condition remains critical, although he is at home.

"All the medical equipment is in the house," he said, in particular. "[But] he needs treatment abroad."

By a court decision on January 15, Manvel Grigoryan was released from custody, and a signature bond not to leave Armenia was chosen as a precautionary measure against him. He was discharged from hospital in accordance with his own respective petition and is at home.

Grigoryan is charged under several articles of the Armenian Criminal Code: Acquisition, selling, storage, transport or carrying of illegal weapons and ammunition by a group of persons with prior consent; especially large-scale embezzlement or misuse; not paying taxes or duties; and especially large-scale extortion, and to organize them or to assist in their organization.