Last two coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 81 and 86 years old, they had chronic illnesses
Last two coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 81 and 86 years old, they had chronic illnesses
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – As of Friday, two more deaths from coronavirus have been reported in Armenia, one of which was announced by the minister of health yesterday. Alina Nikoghosyan, the minister's spokesperson, wrote about this on her Facebook page on Saturday.

"The 86-year-old and the 81-year-old patients had the coronavirus disease, confirmed double pneumonia. In addition, they have had chronic illnesses, including arterial hypertension, diabetes, ischemic heart disease.

We have 29 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 24 recovered [patients]," she added.
