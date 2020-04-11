Information Headquarters: One of 5 coronavirus patients in Karabakh is in moderate condition

STEPANAKERT. – The Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic informs that the health condition of one—a resident of Karvachar—of the 5 citizens infected with the novel coronavirus is assessed as moderate, as this person has concomitant illnesses; the health condition of the others is assessed as satisfactory, the Artsakh Information Headquarters informed.
Nine isolated citizens have no symptoms of COVID-19.
The circle of contact of Karvachar's infected resident has been determined, samples were taken for tests from the nine persons of the first group in contact with this patient, the test results will be found out later.