Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 1,200 shots in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – From April 5 to 11, the adversary violated the ceasefire more than 120 times at the zone of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani opposing forces.
Azerbaijan fired about 1,200 shots at Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) military positions, and from various-caliber weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.
But the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units have control over the operational and tactical situation, and they continue to confidently carry out the task set before them.