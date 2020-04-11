News
PM: Armenia residents’ participation in upcoming holidays, remembrance days will be restricted
PM: Armenia residents’ participation in upcoming holidays, remembrance days will be restricted
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – We have holy holidays and remembrance days for us in the near future. April 24 is coming soon, and we also have two holidays in the first ten days of May: the day of the liberation of Shushi, and the day of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on his live Facebook broadcast Saturday, adding that their conclusion, however, is that these events should be limited in the country.

"Citizens' participation in any event should be restricted because if we allow these events with the usual procedure, we will have an uncontrollable outbreak of the [coronavirus] epidemic [in Armenia]," Pashinyan explained. “Only ceremonial events will take place on April 24; that is, the officials who have a ritual to do so will do so. The same goes for May 8 and 9, too. Naturally, there will be no mass events on May 1, too. "

Also, the PM asked people to treat these decisions with understanding.
