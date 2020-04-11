News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 11
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
White House: Trump signs memorandum on providing COVID-19 assistance to Italy
White House: Trump signs memorandum on providing COVID-19 assistance to Italy
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum on providing COVID-19 assistance to Italy, according to the White House website.

“The Italian Republic (Italy), one of our closest and oldest Allies, is being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already claimed more than 18,000 lives, brought much of the Italian healthcare system to the brink of collapse, and threatens to push Italy’s economy into a deep recession. The Government of Italy has requested United States assistance. Although the United States Government’s first and foremost responsibility is to the American people, coming to the aid of Italy will help fight the COVID-19 outbreak and mitigate the impact of the crisis (…),” the respective statements reads.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
AnalitikaUA.net: 4 members of Armenian community in Ukraine have COVID-19
All the infected are members of the same family and have been hospitalized, said the executive director of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine…
 Armenia defense minister, Russia ambassador get familiarized with COVID-19 mobile research lab
It was brought from Russia to Armenia as a result of an agreement reached between the defense ministers of the two countries…
 Armenia PM: Most risky group for us is production of clothes, textile sector
The biggest numbers of our [novel coronavirus] patients that we have…
 Armenia PM: We need to extend the state of emergency
The novel coronavirus situation has stabilized, but has not improved in the country…
 Pashinyan: We have 977 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia
The PM presented new numbers…
 Premier: Public transport in Armenia will be completely banned in coming days
But taxis can operate…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos