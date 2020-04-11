News
Pashinyan: We have 977 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia
Pashinyan: We have 977 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – At the moment we have 977 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this live on Facebook on Saturday.

"We have had 30 new cases from the previous day to this moment," he added. "At the moment, our active cases, when the patients are in hospitals, are about 750. We have 13 deaths so far. The average age of the dead citizens is 76.2, whereas the average age of the patients—42. This statistic also confirms that the coronavirus is particularly risky for our older citizens.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
