News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 11
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We need to extend the state of emergency
Armenia PM: We need to extend the state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – We discussed today and came to the conviction that it is inevitable that we need to extend the state of emergency in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday announced this live on Facebook.

"On Monday or Tuesday, the government will make a decision, after which a special sitting of the National Assembly will be held, where the issue of the state of emergency will also be discussed," he said. "Our conclusion is that it is necessary to extend the state of emergency, since it is necessary to prevent the further spread of the [novel coronavirus] infection [in Armenia]."

Pashinyan noted that their task is to see to it that they have as few COVID-19 cases as possible during the unit period.

"The fact that we now have a relatively small number of the disease and are creating new opportunities for activity does not yet mean that our condition has improved," Pashinyan said. "Our situation has stabilized in terms of epidemics, but it has not improved. We can have a new outbreak of the disease at any time, which will create greater difficulties for us. That's why it's up to each of us to do our best not to get infected with the coronavirus, and therefore not to infect others, too."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
AnalitikaUA.net: 4 members of Armenian community in Ukraine have COVID-19
All the infected are members of the same family and have been hospitalized, said the executive director of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine…
 White House: Trump signs memorandum on providing COVID-19 assistance to Italy
“Although the United States Government’s first and foremost responsibility is to the American people”…
 Armenia defense minister, Russia ambassador get familiarized with COVID-19 mobile research lab
It was brought from Russia to Armenia as a result of an agreement reached between the defense ministers of the two countries…
 Armenia PM: Most risky group for us is production of clothes, textile sector
The biggest numbers of our [novel coronavirus] patients that we have…
 Pashinyan: We have 977 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia
The PM presented new numbers…
 Premier: Public transport in Armenia will be completely banned in coming days
But taxis can operate…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos