Armenia PM: We need to extend the state of emergency

YEREVAN. – We discussed today and came to the conviction that it is inevitable that we need to extend the state of emergency in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday announced this live on Facebook.
"On Monday or Tuesday, the government will make a decision, after which a special sitting of the National Assembly will be held, where the issue of the state of emergency will also be discussed," he said. "Our conclusion is that it is necessary to extend the state of emergency, since it is necessary to prevent the further spread of the [novel coronavirus] infection [in Armenia]."
Pashinyan noted that their task is to see to it that they have as few COVID-19 cases as possible during the unit period.
"The fact that we now have a relatively small number of the disease and are creating new opportunities for activity does not yet mean that our condition has improved," Pashinyan said. "Our situation has stabilized in terms of epidemics, but it has not improved. We can have a new outbreak of the disease at any time, which will create greater difficulties for us. That's why it's up to each of us to do our best not to get infected with the coronavirus, and therefore not to infect others, too."