Embassy in Georgia: 45 students, schoolchildren return to Armenia (PHOTOS)

TBILISI. – Forty-five Armenian schoolchildren and students have returned to Armenia, according to the Facebook page of the Armenian embassy in Georgia.
As per the statement, as a result of the talks with the Georgian authorities, it became possible on Friday to transfer 35 schoolchildren and 10 students from the United States and Israel, respectively, from Tbilisi to Armenia.
According to the statement, thanks to the special permission which the embassy was granted, two buses from Armenia were able to enter Georgia and transport these Armenian citizens to Armenia through a corridor allowed in the Marneuli region, which is considered a strict quarantine zone, and accompanied by patrol police.
The statement adds that the Armenian embassy in Georgia has coordinated the work toward these Armenian citizens arrival in Tbilisi, meeting them there, and then transferring them from the airport to the Bagratashen border checkpoint of Armenia.