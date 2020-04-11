Armenia PM: Most risky group for us is production of clothes, textile sector

YEREVAN. – The most risky group for us is the production of clothes, the textile sector, because the biggest numbers of our [novel coronavirus] patients that we have, its driving force has been textile production. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on his live Facebook broadcast Saturday, adding that they are also discussing the possibility of allowing the activity of this sphere—of course, by observing certain rules.
"But we also understand that people have to work," Pashinyan stressed. "And in the near future we will hold more detailed consultations with our businessmen in the textile sector to show them what preventive measures we have planned so that they can organize the production."