News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 11
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.18
EUR
537.6
RUB
6.67
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia defense minister, Russia ambassador get familiarized with COVID-19 mobile research lab
Armenia defense minister, Russia ambassador get familiarized with COVID-19 mobile research lab
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on Saturday got familiarized with the work of the COVID-19 mobile research lab that has been set up in Yerevan.

This lab was brought from Russia to Armenia as a result of an agreement reached between the defense ministers of the two countries.

Also, specialists from the Russian Armed Forces have arrived in Armenia to assist in the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus and organizing of anti-epidemic measures in the country, as well as to pass on to their Armenian colleagues their experience and knowledge in this domain.

This mobile lab can conduct research in any location and weather condition, ensuring 99% accuracy of the study conducted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
AnalitikaUA.net: 4 members of Armenian community in Ukraine have COVID-19
All the infected are members of the same family and have been hospitalized, said the executive director of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine…
 White House: Trump signs memorandum on providing COVID-19 assistance to Italy
“Although the United States Government’s first and foremost responsibility is to the American people”…
 Armenia PM: Most risky group for us is production of clothes, textile sector
The biggest numbers of our [novel coronavirus] patients that we have…
 Armenia PM: We need to extend the state of emergency
The novel coronavirus situation has stabilized, but has not improved in the country…
 Pashinyan: We have 977 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia
The PM presented new numbers…
 Premier: Public transport in Armenia will be completely banned in coming days
But taxis can operate…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos